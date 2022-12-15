How have Sunderland responded to defeat so far this season?

Skip to main content
Sunderland head to Hull this weekend attempting to avoid back-to-back defeats following the defeat to West Brom.

Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson always said that whatever you do, don’t lose two games in a row. He believed it was the only sure way to guard against a cascade failure of confidence, and you see his point.

So, we took a look at Sunderland’s record in games that directly followed a defeat this season to see how much resilience we can expect to see at the MKM Stadium this weekend.

Sunderland record in matches after a defeat

Sunderland’s first league defeat of the season came at Sheffield United back in August. Dan Neil was sent off in the first half but the Black Cats still battled on impressively before falling to a 2-1 defeat.

They didn’t sulk for long, though, and beat Stoke City 1-0 away from home three days later in what was Alex Neil’s last game on the touchline as Sunderland manager.

The following week, with Neil still technically in charge but watching another team from the stands rather leading his own, Sunderland fell to a 1-0 home defeat to Norwich. Again, the disappointment didn’t last long.

Tony Mowbray was promptly appointed Neil’s successor and he got off to a winning start as Sunderland thrashed Rotherham 3-0 at the Stadium of Light.

Ross Stewart
The new manager bounce didn’t last long, though. The following week, after losing Ross Stewart to injury in the warm-up, Sunderland suffered their first defeat under Mowbray at Middlesbrough.

However, yet again they showed their resilience and put on a stunning performance to beat Reading 3-0 nine days later. Three draws then followed, including an impressive one at Watford, before Sunderland’s next defeat of the season at Swansea.

However, Sunderland immediately got back to winning ways yet again, this time coming from behind to beat Wigan 2-1 at home.

Unfortunately, they couldn’t keep that run of bounce-back wins going, and back to-back defeats to Blackburn and Burnley came next. The bleeding was then stopped, not with a win, but with a draw at Luton.

That just really leaves the Cardiff defeat. It was probably Sunderland’s worst performance of the season, but they got it out of their system quickly with a 2-1 away win at Birmingham less than a week later.

Impressive Sunderland resilience

Ultimately, you have to say that Sunderland have shown an awful lot of resilience this season. Of the seven Championship matches they lost before the West Brom defeat, five were immediately followed up with a win and another with a draw.

Hopefully the players can respond again and get back on track quickly again at Hull. 

