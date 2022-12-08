Tony Mowbray Sunderland injury update: 'We are getting to the point where everyone is available'

Tony Mowbray says Sunderland are ‘getting to the point where everyone is available’ again after their early-season injury crisis.

Sunderland have had a torrid time with injuries this season, which all started with Dan Ballard suffering a fractured foot in just the third game of the season.

Ross Stewart has missed 14 games too, although he is now back in the squad and ready to resume his season, and Mowbray has delivered a positive injury update on the rest.

Asked about the remaining injury situation now that Stewart is back, Mowbray said: “Dan Ballard has been in full training the last couple of days and I think we're now looking at potentially giving him some game time at Reading away in the U21s on Monday night.

“That'll be him pretty much up and running if he comes through that as well, he looks really powerful and impressive.

"We're nearly getting to the point where everyone is available - Edouard Michut is out there and should be ready to train [fully] next week.

“Fingers crossed we can keep him fit and then these selection issues become even bigger and it's up to me to pick the right team to win games."

It hasn’t been all good news on the injury front, though, with two first-team regulars picking up knocks this week.

However, Mowbray is not expecting them to miss the WBA game.

"Alex Pritchard hasn't trained yet this week, he came off last weekend after feeling a bit of tightness in his groin but I think he'll be fine," he said.

"Luke O'Nien hasn't been training but he was out there running out today and he's a warrior - so I'm pretty confident that he'll be OK.”

