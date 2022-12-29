'Just needs an opportunity' - Tony Mowbray still backing Sunderland ace to come good

Tony Mowbray says he ‘likes’ Leon Dajaku and he knows the German should be getting more opportunities to play at Sunderland.

Dajaku did not even make the bench for the Boxing Day win over Blackburn, and he hasn’t featured much generally this season – even when Sunderland had no fit strikers.

However, Mowbray believes Dajaku could be helped by the return of Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms as it could give him a chance to play in a strike partnership, which is much more suited to him than playing with his back to goal.

"I like Leon," Mowbray said ahead of the trips to Wigan and Blackpool. "He works really hard.

"It's a difficult scenario for me of where you fit him into the structure if you're playing with [Jack] Clarke and [Patrick] Roberts and Ellis Simms down the middle, where do you fit him in? I think he could play anywhere across the front line.

"He just needs an opportunity and there hasn't been an opportunity yet, I suppose, because in the days without [Ross] Stewart and Ellis Simms, I did play number tens and number eights rather than Dajaku, who in my opinion is either a number nine down the middle or a wide striker whose strengths are his running power and his ability to run in behind and he has a rocket in his right foot when he whacks it.

“We decided to play more technical players to link the play with the midfield.”

Mowbray has suggested this week that he will look to rotate his squad over the New Year period, and you’d expect plenty of fringe players to get an opportunity in the FA Cup against Shrewsbury too.

It sounds, then, that a chance is coming for Dajaku, and Mowbray says his challenge will be to grasp it when it does.

"You have to be running and working and doing extra so that you are ready when your moment comes.

“Leon falls into that category and I like him because he has worked really, really, hard and hopefully when his chance comes he will grab it and he bangs one in the back of the net and we're all talking about him."

Read More Sunderland Coverage