'Lots to improve' - Tony Mowbray gives verdict on Sunderland at halfway point in season

Tony Mowbray has told his Sunderland side they can do ‘lots better,’ but he has declared himself satisfied with the first half of the season.

Sunderland are back at Championship level following four incredibly irritating seasons in League One, and they sit in 13th position in the table at the halfway point, just three points short of the play-offs pace.

Mowbray has been in charge for 17 of the 23 matches since taking over from Alex Neil in late August, and while he is generally happy with what he has seen, he also thinks there is a lot to improve.

"I think we have to be reasonably satisfied," Mowbray told the club’s official website.

"I think the team has grown and I'm enjoying it. In general the group have equipped themselves to the league very, very well because it's tough, and they've shown that they can compete against just about everybody.

"We're on a journey, we can get lots better but I think we're heading in the right direction."

Sunderland’s performance in the first half of the Championship season is especially good given it’s been achieved without strikers for a significant amount of it

Mowbray is keen to credit the attacking players who stepped up to keep the Black Cats’ season on track, but he’s happy to have options again with the return of Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms.

"Most of the time I've been here we haven't had strikers. Around mid-table is I think OK - I know that our supporters want to see us up at the top of the table, competing to get out of this division. The reality I think is that without our main man up top for a very, very long time, it's not easy. We had to find a way

"I have to give huge credit to the group that we've been working with, the likes of Pritch, Embleton and Amad who have filled in those forward areas, and the team for grasping that we couldn't play with that target man.

"Ellis has got himself fit and is doing very, very well, he's scored goals and has physicality, though the context is that he is still a young boy

"I've been in this league a long time and there are days where you need technical players which we've had, and there are days where you need some physicality and strength. We should now have the ability to choose which way we need to go [from game to game].”

Read More Sunderland Coverage