Skip to main content
‘We need some help’ – Tony Mowbray says Sunderland recruitment team to deliver again

‘We need some help’ – Tony Mowbray says Sunderland recruitment team to deliver again

Sunderland boss urges club to be active in final days of January transfer window.

Tony Mowbray says Sunderland and their young squad need the recruitment team to deliver for them following a nightmare week in terms of injuries.

Sunderland have lost both Corry Evans and Ross Stewart to long-term injuries in the last seven days, leaving the squad very short of experience.

The young players certainly produced at Fulham in the FA Cup, where they more than matched their Premier League counterparts. That included another cameo for 15-year-old Chris Rigg.

However, Mowbray knows that the next three days will decide a lot about how the rest of the Championship season goes.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Asked about Sunderland’s transfer plans after the draw at Craven Cottage, Mowbray said: "What are we expecting? Our head of recruitment is outside that door and I’ll be speaking to him in a minute.

“I don’t really know. I’m the head coach, not the manager, but I do know that we need some support, or the young team does.

"Hopefully there’s some business to be done in the next few days, but I would say as well it’s fantastic that young Gelhardt is coming in. Pierre came on the pitch today and looks a real talent.

"We just need some bodies. You see our bench today, we had a 15-year-old on the pitch and the other three lads that didn’t get on the pitch were 16, 17 years-old. We are really short on numbers and we picked up an injury. If we have 18 league games to go, we probably need a bit of help."

Read more Sunderland news

Tony Mowbray head in hand
Sunderland Nation News

‘We need some help’ – Tony Mowbray says Sunderland recruitment team to deliver again

By Michael Graham
Ellis Simms in action for Sunderland
Sunderland Nation News

'Ellis Simms coming back would be huge,' admits Tony Mowbray amid fresh hope of new loan deal

By Michael Graham
Aji Alese Sunderland
Sunderland Nation News

Tony Mowbray calms Aji Alese injury fears and praises Sunderland defensive stars

By Michael Graham
Tony Mowbray Sunderland smiles
Sunderland Nation News

Sunderland have a 'wonderful' replacement for Ross Stewart, says Tony Mowbray

By Michael Graham
Marco Silva Fulham Sunderland
Sunderland Nation News

'Big club with a great fanbase' - Fulham boss Marco Silva gives Sunderland verdict

By Michael Graham
Chris Rigg Sunderland Fulham
Sunderland Nation News

'Chris Rigg is a really good footballer and deserves to play,' says Sunderland boss

By Michael Graham
Ross Stewart in action for Sunderland at Stoke
Sunderland Nation News

PHOTO: Sunderland striker Ross Stewart on crutches after FA Cup injury blow

By Michael Graham
Joe Anderson Everton
Sunderland Nation Transfers

EXCLUSIVE: Sunderland in talks to sign Everton defender

By Michael Graham