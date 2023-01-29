‘We need some help’ – Tony Mowbray says Sunderland recruitment team to deliver again

Tony Mowbray says Sunderland and their young squad need the recruitment team to deliver for them following a nightmare week in terms of injuries.

Sunderland have lost both Corry Evans and Ross Stewart to long-term injuries in the last seven days, leaving the squad very short of experience.

The young players certainly produced at Fulham in the FA Cup, where they more than matched their Premier League counterparts. That included another cameo for 15-year-old Chris Rigg.

However, Mowbray knows that the next three days will decide a lot about how the rest of the Championship season goes.

Asked about Sunderland’s transfer plans after the draw at Craven Cottage, Mowbray said: "What are we expecting? Our head of recruitment is outside that door and I’ll be speaking to him in a minute.

“I don’t really know. I’m the head coach, not the manager, but I do know that we need some support, or the young team does.

"Hopefully there’s some business to be done in the next few days, but I would say as well it’s fantastic that young Gelhardt is coming in. Pierre came on the pitch today and looks a real talent.

"We just need some bodies. You see our bench today, we had a 15-year-old on the pitch and the other three lads that didn’t get on the pitch were 16, 17 years-old. We are really short on numbers and we picked up an injury. If we have 18 league games to go, we probably need a bit of help."

