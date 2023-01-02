Sunderland in 'no rush' to sell Ross Stewart as contract talks continue, says Tony Mowbray

Tony Mowbray has assured Sunderland fans that the club are in ‘no rush’ to cash-in on Ross Stewart, essentially ruling out a January departure.

Stewart scored his fourth goal in four games since returning from injury – and ninth of the season overall – in the 1-1 draw with Blackpool on New Year’s Day.

He has been the subject of intense transfer speculation of late, though, as talks continue over an extension to his current deal.

That deal expires in the summer of 2024, and Rangers, Brentford and Middlesbrough have been heavily linked with a move for the 26-year-old, who Sunderland have reportedly valued at £10million.

However, Mowbray says that while transfer speculation is just part of football, Sunderland are not thinking about selling Ross Stewart – and he is certainly not angling for a move either.

"Ross has got 18 months left on his deal, so there's nothing to be said really," Mowbray said.

"I think he knows he is at a football club with a huge support base, with huge potential, with some really talented players that are creating chances for him and he is scoring goals.

"I don't think Ross is in any rush to do anything, and I'm pretty sure the club is in no rush to do anything other than to try and entice him to sign a new contract. Those discussions, I'm sure, will be ongoing."

