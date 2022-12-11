Skip to main content
Sunderland only looking for very 'specific' players in January transfer window

It sounds like it's going to be a very quiet January transfer window for Sunderland, but in a good way.

Sunderland will only target very ‘specific’ players in the upcoming transfer window, and are unlikely to do a lot of business, says sporting director Kristjaan Speakman.

January has always been a bit of a frantic time at Sunderland with them usually scouring the transfer market looking for key additions.

This year should be a lot quieter, with Speakman and head coach Tony Mowbray generally very happy with the strength and balance of the Sunderland squad.

Additions haven’t been ruled-out, though, and Speakman says there is a budget in place for recruitment, but it does mean that Sunderland can afford to be very calculated and selective in any moves they do make.

"We have had a lot of activity in previous windows," Speakman said at the Red and White Army meeting.

"Our objective now is to be more specific around first-team requirements, as we feel we have a number of players that can fulfil the duties required within the group. We have a plan in place for this winter and we have a plan in place for next summer, as well as a plan in place for the winter after.

"We will trade decisions in each of these windows depending on player availability and we have a transfer budget aligned to this for the next three seasons. There is a lot of clarity in place internally to make the club as efficient as possible.

"A player audit has been carried out with the coaching staff to assesses our current players to the profiles we have in place across the positions required. These profiles are then compared across the league – for example, how does our player compare to what a player in that position is doing at a top-six positioned club.

"When the window opens, we will get a clear idea on the availability of our targets and work to ensure that the squad is still evolving."

