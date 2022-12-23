Sunderland out to right some refereeing wrongs against Blackburn, says Tony Mowbray

Tony Mowbray hoping some get to put right some incredibly frustrating refereeing wrongs when they play Blackburn on Boxing Day.

The sides met in October at Ewood Park and it proved to be a bad one for the Black Cats – and the officials – as the hosts came out with 2-0 win.

Sunderland felt they should have had a penalty just seconds before Ben Brereton Diaz’s opener, then there was an obvious offside on the play for Scott Wharton’s second.

The decisions knocked the stuffing out of Sunderland, and Mowbray is hoping for a fairer contest at the Stadium of Light.

"I thought in the reverse fixture we played very, very well for long spells and yet we found ourselves losing it,” Mowbray said ahead of the game against Blackburn on Boxing Day.

“Brereton Diaz scored a wonder goal with his left-foot, right into the top corner, on the back of us maybe having been given a penalty at the other end, 20 seconds earlier.

“Their second goal was undoubtedly offside - the official missed it. So, it was a game where we found ourselves on the wrong end of the result, but hopefully this Boxing Day we can find ourselves on the right end."

A bumper crowd is expected at the Stadium of Light on what is traditionally hectic day in English football.

It’s also, according to Mowbray, a very important one and it always will be.

"I am looking forward to the (festive) games," said Mowbray. "The Boxing Day fixture - just by the occasion of it - generally is one of the busiest days in the year for football clubs.

“Why? Because families come back home to see each other, go to the match and it brings memories of years gone by.

“So it's generally a big attendance and the team has to find a big performance, against a team sitting third in the division and doing pretty well.

