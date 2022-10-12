Skip to main content
Sunderland owners have a 'clear and exciting plan,' says new coach

Graeme Murty impressed with the vision for Sunderland after taking charge of the club's under-21s.

Sunderland have a ‘clear and exciting plan’ to establish themselves as a football powerhouse, according to new under-21s boss Graeme Murty.

Murty took charge of his team for the first time this week, although it ended in a disappointing 1-0 home defeat to Leeds.

The teamsheet was interesting reading, though, with first-team players Amad Diallo, Dennis Cirkin, Jewison Bennette, Jay Matete, Edouard Michut, Leon Dajaku and Trai Hume all part of the line-up.

None of them had to receive special dispensation to play either as they all naturally qualify, and Murty says that should tell us everything about the vision the current owners have for Sunderland.

"I think talking to people in senior positions at the club, they have a clear plan about what they want to do, where they want to go," Murty told the Evening Chronicle. "You've just seen there, the amount of young players in the First Team squad that are able to play in a under-21s game without making special dispensation.

"The quality of them as well, I think it's really exciting times to be part of the football club and I'm really pleased and honoured to be a part of it. I came in as fresh set of eyes. It's really interesting coming in without any preconceived ideas and any habits they've taken on recently.

"I said to the players 'It's not a clean slate' because I don't necessarily like that term, but it's an opportunity to work with a new person who might see their game in a totally different way and give them a fresh perspective. I'm just here to be a battery or resource for them to help them get better."

