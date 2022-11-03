Skip to main content
Sunderland performance 'worst since I've been here,' says Tony Mowbray despite win

Sunderland performance 'worst since I've been here,' says Tony Mowbray despite win

Tony Mowbray has told his Sunderland players they need to be 'miles better' than they were in the win at Huddersfield.

Tony Mowbray believes Sunderland put in their worst performance under his management at Huddersfield, despite the 2-0 win.

Second half goals from Alex Pritchard and Amad Diallo sealed a needed win for the Black Cats at the John Smiths Stadium, although the performance was considered to be lacking by many – including Mowbray.

"As I've just said to the boys, our performance level has to be miles better than that," he said.

"It's probably the worst performance since I've been here, I think. I didn't think we could play as poorly as that.

"Give credit to Huddersfield, they moved the ball around well, they gave us lots of problems, their rotations were good. But our performance was probably like the weather really, not very good at all.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

"It's great to be able to sit here though with three points in the bag and know that we are miles better than we showed tonight. We've got the points on the board and we'll move on and hopefully be a lot better on Saturday [against Cardiff City] and hopefully find a way to get back to the fluency we normally have."

Tony Mowbray made an aggressive change to the side by bringing in Elliot Embleton for Dan Neil, while Patrick Roberts returned for the suspended Jack Clarke.

He, though, wonders if his team selection was ultimately responsible for the poor first half performance.

"If anything, it's probably my fault for picking too many attacking players and we probably didn't have enough resistance to stop them being good with the ball,” Mowbray said.

"I was trying to be bold with the team really, thinking we could come here and dominate and yet they gave us plenty of problems and we weren't good enough with the ball or without the ball, in the first half particularly."

Tony Mowbray unhappy at Huddersfield
Sunderland Nation News

Sunderland performance 'worst since I've been here,' says Tony Mowbray despite win

By Michael Graham
Amad Diallo and Jay matete
Sunderland Nation Match Coverage

Huddersfield 0-2 Sunderland: Player Ratings as Black Cats battle to win

By Rob Cairns
imago1017579384h
Sunderland Nation Match Coverage

Sunderland predicted lineup vs Huddersfield Town: Clarke suspended, who will replace him?

By Callum Jacques
imago0001134208h
Sunderland Nation Features

Played for Both: Former Sunderland and Huddersfield Striker Marcus Stewart

By Christopher Nicholson
Alex Pritchard looks on
Sunderland Nation Match Coverage

Huddersfield Town vs Sunderland Preview: Team News, Last Meeting, Recent Form, Referee and Opposition View

By Will Jeffries
Amad Diallo celebrates against Burnley
Sunderland Nation News

Tony Mowbray on Amad Diallo and Patrick Roberts: 'I have to get them in the same team'

By Michael Graham
Edouard Michut
Sunderland Nation News

'Edouard Michut will have to start at some stage,' admits Sunderland boss

By Michael Graham
Alex Bass
Sunderland Nation News

VIDEO: Sunderland goalkeeper scores last-gasp equaliser at Newcastle

By Michael Graham