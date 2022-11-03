Sunderland performance 'worst since I've been here,' says Tony Mowbray despite win

Tony Mowbray believes Sunderland put in their worst performance under his management at Huddersfield, despite the 2-0 win.

Second half goals from Alex Pritchard and Amad Diallo sealed a needed win for the Black Cats at the John Smiths Stadium, although the performance was considered to be lacking by many – including Mowbray.

"As I've just said to the boys, our performance level has to be miles better than that," he said.

"It's probably the worst performance since I've been here, I think. I didn't think we could play as poorly as that.

"Give credit to Huddersfield, they moved the ball around well, they gave us lots of problems, their rotations were good. But our performance was probably like the weather really, not very good at all.

"It's great to be able to sit here though with three points in the bag and know that we are miles better than we showed tonight. We've got the points on the board and we'll move on and hopefully be a lot better on Saturday [against Cardiff City] and hopefully find a way to get back to the fluency we normally have."

Tony Mowbray made an aggressive change to the side by bringing in Elliot Embleton for Dan Neil, while Patrick Roberts returned for the suspended Jack Clarke.

He, though, wonders if his team selection was ultimately responsible for the poor first half performance.

"If anything, it's probably my fault for picking too many attacking players and we probably didn't have enough resistance to stop them being good with the ball,” Mowbray said.

"I was trying to be bold with the team really, thinking we could come here and dominate and yet they gave us plenty of problems and we weren't good enough with the ball or without the ball, in the first half particularly."