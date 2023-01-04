Sunderland get Ross Stewart boost as Premier League suitors close in on alternative

Sunderland have received a potential Ross Stewart boost with Brentford landing an alternative target.

The Premier League side have been strongly linked with a move for Stewart, and while the Scottish international is happy at Sunderland, Brentford would be in a position to offer the kind of wages with which the Black Cats could not compete.

However, Brentford look less likely to target Stewart in January as they are close to signing Freiburg forward Kevin Shade.

The German under-21 international is a versatile forward who has played as a striker this season as much as he has a winger, so he is likely to be the man they have brought in to provide cover and support for Ivan Toney.

Toney is currently out with a knee injury, and he could land a lengthy suspension after being charged with multiple breaches of FA betting rules.

Sunderland, meanwhile, are scrambling to boost their own attacking ranks with Stewart the only senior striker at the club right now following Ellis Simms’ recall by Everton.

The talk within Sunderland though is very much about supplementing Stewart, not replacing him. The Black Cats are still hopeful an extended contract can be agreed to keep him at the Stadium of Light long term – or at least have more control over his departure when it does happen.

Another club who have been strongly linked with Stewart have also appeared to have moved on, with Middlesbrough set to secure the loan signing of Cameron Archer from Aston Villa.

