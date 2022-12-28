Skip to main content
Tony Mowbray gives Ross Stewart update amid 'ongoing' contract negotiations

Tony Mowbray says contract negotiations with Ross Stewart are ‘ongoing,’ but he does not believe the striker’s head is anywhere but Sunderland at the moment.

Stewart has underlined his position as Sunderland’s biggest asset with two goals in two games since returning from injury.

That took his season tally to seven in just nine games, and in one of those he was a second-half substitute.

He is in the final 18 months of his contract, though, and has been linked with a move to the likes of Rangers, Middlesbrough and Olympiakos.

Mowbray says Sunderland’s transfer model means he is not involved in fielding calls from interested clubs about players, but he has no doubt about Stewart’s current commitment to the club.

“If there is interest it doesn’t come to me," Mowbray said ahead of the trip to Wigan.

“I’m anticipating Ross just to enjoy his football. He’s been out four months and just wants to play, score and do well.

“I’m pretty sure that will be the case. There’s no real emergency around his contractual situation, he still has 18 months on to go.

“I’m sure those conversations are ongoing. Ross Stewart should just be ready to play and enjoy, that’s his personality, he’s a good lad and it’s great that he’s come back and hit the ground running.”

Sunderland have reportedly put a £10million price tag on Stewart’s head in an attempt to deter potential bidders in January.

Rangers still appear to be the most likely to move, although there are reports that they have already baulked at the cost of the deal. 

