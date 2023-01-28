Sunderland showed they are 'an extraordinarily young team' at Fulham - Tony Mowbray

Tony Mowbray believes Sunderland have ‘an extraordinary young team’ and they proved it against Premier League side Fulham.

Sunderland held the Cottagers to a 1-1 draw on their own patch although they were the better side throughout the contest.

The performance was even more remarkable given the age of the Sunderland side, who lost experienced midfielder and captain Corry Evans to serious injury last week.

They also had to deal with losing Ross Stewart to what looks like being a very serious injury, but they didn’t allow that to impact them at Craven Cottage either.

It’s all led to cement Mowbray’s opinion that this Sunderland team is something very special.

"The overriding thing today is the positivity of an extraordinarily young team on that pitch, one Ross went off there were only two players over the age of 22 on the field, and the played against a team who beat Chelsea here a couple of weeks ago," Mowbray said.

"I know Mitrovic and Willian didn't play most of this game but I still think it was a good performance from a very young team that played with a positive attitude and threatened their goal.

"The team are in a confident place I think, we're very fortunate to have Amad here and I've said before, how on earth Patrick Roberts was playing in League one last year... You add the speed and directness of Clarke to that...

"It was an opportunity for the young players around the group today and they did a really decent job. We have to mention our goalie, you play against a top team and your goalie has to make saves, which he did.

"It was a good day for us, injury aside, and if anything there's a bit of frustration that we didn't see the game out, we felt as if we could have won it.

"Of course, we respect the fact that they're a top team with top players.

"We tried to attack the game and not sit too deep. You could see that on the transition that we could threaten, and with a touch more decision making we could have scored some more goals. It was important to us that we came here and had a go."

