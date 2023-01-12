Skip to main content
'We will sign players' - Tony Mowbray makes Sunderland transfer vow

'We will sign players' - Tony Mowbray makes Sunderland transfer vow

Sunderland boss confident the club will be active in the remainder of January.

Tony Mowbray says he is fully expecting Sunderland to be very active in the remainder of the transfer window.

Sunderland have just one striker at the club right now and are short in central midfield after allowing Jay Matete to join League One leaders Plymouth on loan.

They have failed to make a breakthrough so far, and Mowbray has urged patience while the club negotiates the best deals possible.

However, he is also very confident that Sunderland will be stronger come February. 

“I think we will sign some players,” Mowbray said. “Some players have gone out on loan and some players might go out on loan.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

“It’s not wise to come out of the transfer window less well off than when you went into the transfer window.

“We know we need to replace some of the players that we have allowed to go out on loan to develop.

“Hopefully we get that business done so that we do come out of the window feeling stronger than when we went into it.”

It’s difficult to know who Mowbray referred to when he said others would leave on loan, but it feels like Leon Dajaku would be the most likely.

The German made a good start to life on Wearside and initially impressed, but he has struggled of late and it’s clear he needs some regular football to get himself back on track. 

Read more Sunderland coverage

Tony Mowbray Sunderland injury illness
Sunderland Nation News

'We will sign players' - Tony Mowbray makes Sunderland transfer vow

By Michael Graham
Danny Batth and Lynden Gooch Sunderland
Sunderland Nation News

Sunderland ready to welcome back key defender for Swansea clash

By Michael Graham
Tony Mowbray press conference
Sunderland Nation News

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray urges patience in striker hunt

By Michael Graham
Jack Diamond
Sunderland Nation News

'Absolutely phenomenal' - Sunderland ace impressing on loan

By Michael Graham
Tony Mowbray
Sunderland Nation News

Tony Mowbray nominated for manager of the month award

By Michael Graham
Andras Nemeth celebrates
Sunderland Nation Transfers

Sunderland striker target 'will not sign new contract'

By Michael Graham
Trai Hume applauds Sunderland fans
Sunderland Nation News

'Keep kicking on' - Sunderland defender determined not to rest on laurels

By Michael Graham
Anthony Patterson
Sunderland Nation News

Sunderland youngster scoops major award

By Michael Graham