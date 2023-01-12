'We will sign players' - Tony Mowbray makes Sunderland transfer vow

Tony Mowbray says he is fully expecting Sunderland to be very active in the remainder of the transfer window.

Sunderland have just one striker at the club right now and are short in central midfield after allowing Jay Matete to join League One leaders Plymouth on loan.

They have failed to make a breakthrough so far, and Mowbray has urged patience while the club negotiates the best deals possible.

However, he is also very confident that Sunderland will be stronger come February.

“I think we will sign some players,” Mowbray said. “Some players have gone out on loan and some players might go out on loan.

“It’s not wise to come out of the transfer window less well off than when you went into the transfer window.

“We know we need to replace some of the players that we have allowed to go out on loan to develop.

“Hopefully we get that business done so that we do come out of the window feeling stronger than when we went into it.”

It’s difficult to know who Mowbray referred to when he said others would leave on loan, but it feels like Leon Dajaku would be the most likely.

The German made a good start to life on Wearside and initially impressed, but he has struggled of late and it’s clear he needs some regular football to get himself back on track.

