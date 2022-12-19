Sunderland star Ross Stewart confident he can play himself back to his best over festive period

Ross Stewart says there is a lot more to come from him after he made a goalscoring return to the Sunderland side at Hull City.

Stewart came off the bench to give ten-men Sunderland the lead at the MKM Stadium with a brilliantly clever finish. The Black Cats could not hold on and had to settle for a 1-1 draw, although most would have taken that when Elliot Embleton was sent off in the second half.

For Stewart, though, it was a very positive return to action and one he hopes to build upon.

“Obviously great to be back involved,” Stewart told safc.com. “It's been really a long time since I've been amongst a match day.

“So great to be back, great to get on the pitch and help lads grab a goal. Only kind of disappointments not being able to hold on. But with ten men came down, backs against the wall, so a draw – you can’t really argue.

“It's good to be back involved. At least it's a good point away from home and we move on to Boxing Day.”

Stewart looked very sharp considering the length of time he was out injured, although he believes there is much more to come from him in the coming weeks.

In that regard, the festive period is likely the ideal time to return and get plenty of minutes in a short amount of time, and he is relishing the chance to play himself back to his best – starting with Blackburn on Boxing Day.

“It’s tough because you can't really prepare yourself the match sharpness other than playing games like today,” he said.

“So it was good to get as long as I got and hopefully with the games to come – it’s a busy period over Christmas - I can get more. I'll continue to look after myself and hopefully I can continue to help the team.

“We've got a week or so now. [It’s a] tough game against Blackburn, but being at home, we want to be better with our home form.

“So we expect a big crowd and we'll prepare right. That's been a tough one today with the exertions of the team with going down to ten [men], so we'll rest well, we'll prepare well and we'll look forward to it.”

Read More Sunderland Coverage