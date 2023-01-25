Sunderland striker search: What are the chances of Black Cats landing reported targets?

Sunderland are desperate for a striker. We all know that. It’s the trying to figure out which ones they are going to get that’s the hard part.

We are now into the last week of the transfer window, so we won’t have long to wait to find out at least.

Now, historically when Sunderland have been in this kind of a position, a Brett Angel, Tore Andre Flo or Benjani has turned up. The current recruitment team have probably built up enough trust for us to be confident they have something better up their sleeve this time. Hopefully.

In the meantime, let’s have a look at some of the reported options though and their chances of being in the Sunderland squad when they travel to Millwall in early February.

Ellis Simms

Earlier in the window it was probably looking very likely that Ellis Simms would be returning to Sunderland at some point.

Sadly, the rampant chaos at Everton has thrown a whole load of spanners in the works. It’s hard to imagine Everton being capable of making any kind of decision at all right now. It looks like a club completely crippled.

The trump card Sunderland have there is that only they can take Simms now. Everton might still decide to do the deal just to ensure Simms’ development is not impacted by their current crisis because, let’s face it, he’s not going to be getting much football at Everton this season and everyone knows it.

Chances: 3/10

Joe Gelhardt

Earlier in the window, when it looked like Ellis Simms would likely return, Sunderland baulked at the cost of Gelhardt.

Leeds want a lot of his wages covered, so anyone who does sign him will have to be serious about it.

As the Simms hopes have deteriorated, Sunderland have indeed got a lot more serious about Gelhardt and there is a chance now.

The main problem will likely be whether Sunderland can offer regular first team football to Gelhardt, because it’s very clear that Ross Stewart is the main man.

Chances: 5/10

Deniz Undav

Brighton striker Undav has been loosely linked with Sunderland for much of the transfer window.

He certainly has a good goalscoring pedigree abroad and the mere fact that Brighton signed him is a great endorsement of his talent.

Again, though, Undav will not come cheap given his salary at Brighton and he will be expecting to play a lot of football.

He may be someone Sunderland turn to should the deadline be nearing and no other deals have materialised, but it’s hard to imagine him being high on the list as of now.

Chances: 3/10

Sam Surridge

Without question, Sam Surridge fits the profile Sunderland will want to a tee. He is still relatively young, mobile, and has a lot of physical presence.

Nottingham Forest are assembling a massive squad as well, and at some point they are going to have to balance out all the incomings with some departures.

There are two main obstacles here though. Firstly, Surridge does not want to move as he fancies his chances of forcing his way into the side at the City Ground.

Secondly, if he does decide he wants to move then there will likely be a lot of competition for him. Burnley, for one, are very keen.

It’s another situation that may develop the closer we get to the deadline, so don’t rule it out entirely.

Chances: 4/10

Andras Nemeth

There is a lot going in Sunderland’s favour in the race to sign Andras Nemeth. According to the latest reports in Belgium, the Black Cats’ interest in the Hungarian youngster is ‘concrete.’

He is out of contract in a matter of months and fits the profile perfectly.

However, there is a lot of interest in him from other clubs too, and Genk for now are defiantly saying they would rather lose him for free in the summer than sell him now.

There is still a good chance that the deal happens, though. Definitely one to keep an eye on.

Chances: 6/10

Someone we’ve not heard of

For all we, and the other Sunderland websites out there, do our best to try to keep fans as informed as possible of what’s going on at the club, the fact is that they do a very good job at keeping their business out of the public domain.

We get very little real information from behind the scenes and we have absolutely no problem admitting that for all to see.

Last summer when Aji Alese signed, for example, literally the first anyone had heard of it was when the official announcement came.

The chances are, therefore, that when the top striker target does emerge, it probably does so out of the blue.

At least it keeps things fun though, right?!

Chances: 9/10

