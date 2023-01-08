Sunderland to get first taste of VAR intervention in FA Cup clash?

Sunderland could get their first ever taste of VAR when they face Fulham in the FA Cup fourth round.

The FA Cup has used VAR since 2018, becoming the first English competition to implement it as part of the initial trial.

However, while the FA have not applied for a full licence to use system, it is in operation at Premier League grounds in the FA Cup – including Craven Cottage.

The system was in operation in the League One play-off final last season, although was never required to intervene.

There are obviously certain questions raised by the fact VAR covers only select games in the FA Cup, with many arguing it creates a sporting imbalance in the competition.

It has already caused FA Cup controversy this season too, with Wolves being denied a winner against Liverpool at Anfield as VAR did not have a definitive angle to over rule the linesman. Even Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp understood Wolves’ disappointment with the decision.

“I’m not sure about their third goal,’ Klopp said. “We have one picture where it may look offside.

“But I can understand why they are angry about it. We don’t want the VAR to just have one angle.”

Meanwhile, National League side Chesterfield had cause for dismay due to the absence of VAR.

They led Championship side WBA when Brandon Thomas-Asante got away with an elbowing offence that surely would have led to his dismissal had VAR been in operation. It wasn’t, though, and he scored the equaliser just minutes later.

That said, given the ridiculous decision to book Patrick Roberts for a dive at Shrewsbury when he was clearly fouled in the penalty area, Sunderland fans may welcome the use of VAR.

