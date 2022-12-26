Tony Mowbray admits he's struggling to pin down position of Sunderland youngster

Tony Mowbray has admitted he has struggled to understand what position Abdoullah Ba will thrive in, although he says he is getting there.

Ba joined Sunderland from La Havre in August and has impressed in flashes from the bench.

He was often used on the left of midfield in France, although he is more comfortable in the centre. Whether that is in an attacking role or more defensive one appears to be Mowbray’s dilemma, though.

“Ba? We have to find what his best position is really,” Mowbray said. “I’d say he’s like a number eight, but a classic number eight would play with a pivot behind him.”

Abdoullah Ba is just one of several young players who Sunderland have committed to developing, with Jewison Bennette and Edouard Michut also struggling for game time.

However, Mowbray says patience – and courage – will be key.

“They have to wait for their moment and their time, and then when the time is right, I have to have the bravery to put them in and accept it’s a growing process. They can’t always light it up, but it’s about growing them and giving them some minutes.”

“We’d like to get them more game time. They’ve dealt with it really well, and there have been little injuries along the way too.

“We want to get them more game time, but where are they in their development? It’s stuttered, but I think the second half of the season will be the test for them all.

“If you look at them all, Jewison has some pretty hard competition with the likes of Jack Clarke and Patrick Roberts around him and in front of him. They’re relatively young themselves, but Jewison is a baby at 18.”

