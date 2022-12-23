Skip to main content
Tony Mowbray: 'I hope we will see Elliot Embleton again this season'

Tony Mowbray: 'I hope we will see Elliot Embleton again this season'

Tony Mowbray has confirmed that Elliot Embleton's season may not be over.

Tony Mowbray has confirmed that Elliot Embleton may play again this season after confirming he had undergone ankle surgery.

Embleton was carried off in the draw at Hull following a collision with Tigers midfielder Ryan Woods. The Sunderland man came off worse in the challenge and was also sent off for his trouble.

He suffered a fractured ankle and ligament damage, and it was feared he would be out until the summer at least.

However, Mowbray says it’s looking a lot more positive than that.

“I sit here and hope we will see him again this season,” he said. “Every player reacts differently to injuries and their bodies react differently. I think he was having his operation today.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Despite the positive prognosis, Mowbray says the real challenge for all players whilst injured is a mental one, and Embleton is no different there.

“I think footballers when they get bad injuries there is emotion for them, they can’t do what they want to do.

“I think you have to come to terms with it really quickly and get ready for your rehabilitation.

“I think the first obstacle was to have the operation to correct the breakage. His rehab will start pretty soon.

“It’s not easy for him. He’s been in and was bright enough. He has to be positive.”

Read More Sunderland Coverage

Elliot Embleton looks on for Sunderland at Swansea
Sunderland Nation News

Tony Mowbray: 'I hope we will see Elliot Embleton again this season'

By Michael Graham
Danny Batth chasing down a ball
Sunderland Nation News

Sunderland boss delivers positive injury update on Danny Batth

By Michael Graham
Ross Stewart
Sunderland Nation News

Captain hails Sunderland star Ross Stewart: 'He's our talisman - our main player'

By Michael Graham
Sunderland Blackburn
Sunderland Nation News

Sunderland out to right some refereeing wrongs against Blackburn, says Tony Mowbray

By Michael Graham
Tony Mowbray seeking Sunderland improvement
Sunderland Nation News

'Lots to improve' - Tony Mowbray gives verdict on Sunderland at halfway point in season

By Michael Graham
Alex Neil at Sunderland
Sunderland Nation News

Tony Mowbray says Alex Neil and Lee Johnson are the reasons for slow Sunderland changes

By Michael Graham
Elliot Embleton hoodie
Sunderland Nation News

Sunderland 'hopeful' of Elliot Embleton returning to action this season

By Michael Graham
Ross Stewart celebrates Hull
Sunderland Nation Features

Four Championship striker deals that make Sunderland Ross Stewart valuation look too low

By Michael Graham