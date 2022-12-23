Tony Mowbray: 'I hope we will see Elliot Embleton again this season'

Tony Mowbray has confirmed that Elliot Embleton may play again this season after confirming he had undergone ankle surgery.

Embleton was carried off in the draw at Hull following a collision with Tigers midfielder Ryan Woods. The Sunderland man came off worse in the challenge and was also sent off for his trouble.

He suffered a fractured ankle and ligament damage, and it was feared he would be out until the summer at least.

However, Mowbray says it’s looking a lot more positive than that.

“I sit here and hope we will see him again this season,” he said. “Every player reacts differently to injuries and their bodies react differently. I think he was having his operation today.

Despite the positive prognosis, Mowbray says the real challenge for all players whilst injured is a mental one, and Embleton is no different there.

“I think footballers when they get bad injuries there is emotion for them, they can’t do what they want to do.

“I think you have to come to terms with it really quickly and get ready for your rehabilitation.

“I think the first obstacle was to have the operation to correct the breakage. His rehab will start pretty soon.

“It’s not easy for him. He’s been in and was bright enough. He has to be positive.”

