Tony Mowbray explains Jay Matete Sunderland exit

Tony Mowbray said Jay Matete was pencilled in to play for Sunderland against Shrewsbury before his loan move.

The midfielder joined League One leaders Plymouth Argyle until the end of the season, and he made his debut as a second half substitute in their goalless draw with Bolton this weekend.

His departure has left Mowbray admitting that Sunderland will now look to bring in a new central midfielder in January, but he is convinced it is the right move for Matete’s long-term future at the club.

"Jay was going to play today, he did the game prep but this deal came along and I've been telling him for a while that I think he should go and get 15 or 20 games consecutively," Mowbray said.

"He shouldn't stay here if it's going to be a substitute appearances every so often.

"Plymouth are a team right up at the top end of League One, if he goes there and plays he'll be much closer to being ready to play in our team and compete to play in our team. When the deal came in I said I felt it was a good one for him, and we took him out the team.

"It's a good move for him and hopefully he does really well, helps them get promotion and then comes back a much more confident and ready footballer.

