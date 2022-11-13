Tony Mowbray explains shock decision to accelerate Niall Huggins return

Tony Mowbray has explained how Niall Huggins came to make a surprise Sunderland return in the win at Birmingham.

Huggins has endured a terrible time with injury since joining Sunderland from Leeds, and had not played for more than a year when he was a surprise name in the starting lineup at St Andrews.

It was the first time he had been in a first team squad this season after completing his recovery with the under-21s, but when Dennis Cirkin joined Aji Alese and Lynden Gooch on the injury list, and with Luke O’Nien suspended, Mowbray was forced to use Huggins from the start.

"All the lads have been cheering him in the dressing room, they are so pleased for him because he's such a great kid," Mowbray said of Huggins after he played the full match.

"He was always going to come on this trip but he'd only just started training with us, it had only been a day.

"Then Dennis Cirkin gets injured and we had to bang our heads together and work out who was going to play on the left of our defence. The lads said that Niall could play there, that'd he'd done it for half a season when he was at Leeds. I had a chat with him and that's what we decided to do.

"I said to him that he would probably have to come off after 60 or 70 minutes and you saw that he cramped up right at the end there, but everyone is so happy for him in there.

"He did amazingly well really, he looks a solid footballer and really athletic."