'I tell them all I love them!' - Tony Mowbray on how he manages Sunderland attacking talent

Tony Mowbray says he keeps the egos of Sunderland’s vast array of attacking talents at bay by just telling all of them he loves them.

Sunderland had to do without any strikers at all for much of the season, but both Ellis Simms and Ross Stewart have been among the goals since returning.

Before Simms was recalled from his loan spell by parent club Everton, Mowbray decided to rotate them, with Simms starting on the bench against Blackburn and Stewart doing likewise against Hull.

Meanwhile, Patrick Roberts also found himself on the bench against Wigan, yet still managed to win a penalty, score and bag an assist at the DW Stadium.

Then there is Amad Diallo who is probably the best player in the Championship right now, and Jack Clarke who leads Sunderland for goal involvements.

Alex Pritchard remains a key player too, and Elliot Embleton had featured in every game until a serious ankle injury at Hull.

It’s a nice problem to have for Mowbray, even if it means he does have a few egos to juggle.

“We’ve got some talented attackers,” Mowbray said. “It’s not easy to manage, because generally attacking players have egos attached to them, and they all want to play.

“They all sulk when they come off because they think they can score, and yet my job is to incorporate everybody but also try to get them to be humble enough to understand that it’s not about them.

“I tell them I love them all, yet I can’t pick eight strikers and attacking midfielders because we have to try to win the match.

“Football’s always about a balance, but there is a lot of riches in that attacking part of the field now considering that a couple of months ago, we had no strikers at all. Now, we seem to be flush with them.

“We’ve picked up defensive injuries, so we’ll have to try to get them back, but things are definitely looking brighter at the other end.”

