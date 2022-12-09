Does Tony Mowbray plan on reuniting Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms in front two?

Tony Mowbray has opened the door to the possibility of Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms renewing their striker partnership this season.

Stewart is set to feature against West Brom after missing the last 14 games with injury, although Mowbray may opt to stick with Simms who has scored two goals in his last two games.

Mowbray has tended to favour playing with a lone striker during his managerial career, and that system suits Sunderland’s other main attacking talents such as Alex Pritchard and Amad Diallo.

However, he has said there remains a chance Stewart and Simms will be partnering each other again at some point.

“I'm looking forward to having him back, though I have to say I've just come in from training and Ellis Simms could not miss - he just kept bashing the ball in the back of the net.

"Potentially somewhere down the line we could have them both on the pitch and if we have the right balance, that'll be difficult for the opposition."

Aside from his very first game in charge against Rotherham, Mowbray has not yet been able to play Ross Stewart.

Stewart scored twice in that game, a 3-0 win, and then injured his thigh in the warm-up against Middlesbrough the following week.

He says no one should be simply expecting Stewart to immediately start scoring again, but he wouldn’t be surprised if it happened either.

"Ross is a really good character, he's always positive and I think he's earned the respect of everyone here because of what he's achieved," Mowbray said.

"We're all waiting for him, even though I sometimes try and temper it and have that bit of banter with it, that we shouldn't just expect to suddenly start scoring loads of goals.

“What I do know is that he works really hard and he knows where the back of the net is.”

