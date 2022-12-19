Skip to main content
Tony Mowbray: 'Ross Stewart likely start on Boxing Day - in a front two'

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has dropped a major hint that he is ready to reunite Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms.

Tony Mowbray says there is a ‘good chance’ that Ross Stewart will start for Sunderland against Blackburn – and it may be in a front two.

Stewart missed 15 games this season with a thigh injury but returned to the substitutes bench for the 1-1 draw at Hull last week.

He made an instant impact too, racing onto a long Patrick Roberts pass to score the opener for ten-man Sunderland.

It was just the second time that Mowbray has been able to call upon Stewart since taking over in late August and he admits he has been cautious with the Scotsman’s return, but he is now keen to make up for lost time.

"The right thing to do is to ease him back in," Mowbray said.

"Ellis has scored a couple of goals for us of late and had a good chance in the first half - I haven't felt like I've needed to rush Ross.

"There's a fair chance he could start on Boxing Day and it's exciting to think that we could start two strikers in this team. With the likes of Amad, Clarke, Roberts... the service to these two strikers, it's exciting.

“What we need to make sure is that the balance is right so we have what we need to deal with the opposition at the other end."

