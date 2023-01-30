Tony Mowbray looking forward to 'unleashing Joe Gelhardt on the league'

Tony Mowbray says he is looking forward to ‘unleashing’ Joe Gelhardt against Millwall next week.

The Black Cats beat a host of Championship rivals to the striker last week, signing him on a loan deal from Leeds for the season of the season.

He was cup-tied so was unable to play in the 1-1 FA Cup draw at Fulham, and he won’t be eligible for the replay either, but Mowbray can’t wait to see what he can do at The Den next week, especially after the injury to Ross Stewart.

“With the injury to Ross, it looks to me like we have Millwall away next week, get yourself there and we will unleash him on the league and see how he gets on,” Mowbray said.

When Leeds decided to allow Gelhardt to leave on loan, there was a veritable scramble to sign the youngster. TEAMtalk editor James Marshment told Sunderland Nation that as many as ten clubs contacted the Elland Road club with offers.

The player picked Sunderland, though, and Mowbray says it is to the credit of both the club and the player that he did.

“We’re delighted to have got him,” said Mowbray. “We’re fully aware of the financially better off football clubs that wanted to take Joe Gelhardt and yet I hope he wanted to do the football project, he could see the talent at the front end of the field who can get the ball to him and that he feels he can come and help us score goals.

“It’s a young team, it’s not as though there’s a load of old guys around him telling him what to do. He’s going to come and express his talent and hopefully score goals and help this team moving forward.”

“I think he looked at the football project rather than a team that could play Leeds lots of money. I think Leeds looked at the football project as well, and they think putting him in with the other young players at Sunderland [is a good move] and let him go.

“It’s a Premier League feel when you play at the Stadium of Light in front of 40,000 fans. They expect, and even though it’s a very young team who finished fifth in League One last year, they are all playing with a brave style and enjoying their football.”

