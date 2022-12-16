Sunderland World Cup duo returned 'not up to speed' - Tony Mowbray

Jewison Bennette and Bailey Wright returned from the World Cup ‘not up to speed’ in terms of training, Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has revealed.

Bennette and Wright both featured in Qatar for Costa Rica and Australia respectively, although neither probably played as much as they’d have hoped.

They were both back at the Academy of Light before the game against West Bromwich Albion and available for selection, although they were not ultimately considered for that game.

That, according to Mowbray, was down to spending three weeks doing less intensive training with the international squads, although he is expecting them to be back available again very soon.

"Their [national] federations send us their training data, and it was considerably down on what we would be doing during the week,” Mowbray said. “You have to be mindful that they would generally either be recovering or preparing for a game, rather than doing physical training with four days to go until a matchday.

“Their loads were down, really, because they will have been preparing their starting lineups and doing tactical stuff.

"The call was that they weren't up to speed so let's get them training with us, let's make them puff and pant to the point where they are blowing because training is more physically demanding, like the games in England are going to be more physically demanding. That's why they weren't ready.

"Their numbers after three weeks away weren't at the level that we train at. They might be OK in their minds and they might think they can play, but then they get on the pitch and within five minutes they are blowing really hard.

"It's just a case of integrating them back in."

