Sunderland youngster 'proud' of award but vows to keep on improving

Goalkeeper Anthony Patterson has reacted to his young player of the year award.

Anthony Patterson says he is ‘proud’ to be named the North East Football Writers’ Young Player of the Year, but he knows he has lots of improving to do.

Patterson narrowly beat Sunderland teammate Jack Clarke to win the award in recognition of an incredible year for the 22-year-old.

He started 2022 playing in the National League on loan Notts County, but when a Sunderland goalkeeper crisis forced the Black Cats to recall him, he certainly took his chance.

The academy product is now firmly established as the Sunderland's number one in the Championship and he was a key player in the League One play-off final win at Wembley.

“I’m delighted to receive such a special award,” Patterson told the club’s official website.

"To start last season at Notts County before winning promotion, signing a new contract and being given the number one shirt has been a whirlwind, but I’ve loved every minute.

"I know how special the award is, and to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Jordan Pickford is something I’m very proud of.

"I’m learning every time I step out onto the football pitch, and hopefully I can continue to help the team progress up the table."

Anthony Patterson also signed a new deal at Sunderland last year, committing himself to the club until the summer of 2026. 

