Sunderland youngster tipped to become 'top class pivot' player

Tony Mowbray says he expects Sunderland youngster Edouard Michut to develop into a ‘top class’ player once he settles into the pace of Championship football.

Michut was arguably Sunderland’s most eye-catching summer signing with the 19-year-old picked up from Champions league giants Paris Saint-Germain on an initial loan deal.

He made his debut in the 0-0 draw against Blackpool, coming off the bench to show why he is so highly regarded.

And, according to Mowbray, there is so much more to come from the youngster.

"He was put in the squad and on the pitch because I see his talent every day on the training ground," Mowbray said.

"Maybe it was a bit unfair to throw him in, I did have a chat with him after the match and I think his preference is probably to play a little bit deeper in that pivot role, where he can play forward passes through the lines.

"We didn't do that on Tuesday because we brought Dan Neil on for Corry Evans, because in that position you want that core understanding of what a game in the Championship is all about. I think it's a bit too much responsibility to throw a young kid new to the league and the club, who hadn't played a minute of Championship football, into that position in a game like that.

However, despite protecting Michut on his Sunderland debut and promising patience with his development, Mowbray is certainly expecting big things from the Frenchman.

"At some stage I'm sure he'll develop into a real top-class pivot who feeds the ball around the pitch, hitting short and long passes,” he said.

"He's technically very, very gifted, it was just about getting him on the pitch and seeing if we could get that spark as a team, because the momentum had probably shifted towards Blackpool at that point.

"We probably didn't get him on the ball enough as a team, I would suggest."

ALSO READ: Does Jewison Bennette 'have what Sunderland need'?

Make sure you are following Sunderland Nation on Twitter by clicking here.