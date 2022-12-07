Sunderland youngster to end loan early due to manager 'not understanding' him

Sunderland youngster Ellis Taylor will return to Sunderland after an ill-fated spell at Hartlepool despite Keith Curle hailing his technical ability.

Taylor joined Hartlepool in the summer hoping to make a similar impact in League two as Jack Diamond did at Harrogate a couple of years ago.

However, he has barely played for the club, and a large reason for that appears to be that Curle hasn’t the foggiest idea what to do with him.

Curle explained: “It might be me being too honest, Ellis is a technically gifted player but I don’t know which is his best position. Is it on the left? Is it on the right? Is it as a No.10? Is it as a No.8?

“I think he’s got the footballing ability to look comfortable in any training session but then it’s where will I get the best out of him in a game? What is his end product? Is he going to be going past full-backs and putting crosses in? Is he going to be cutting inside and having shots or linking up play? Is he going to be driving from the midfield?

“Ellis is a player who you can understand why he’s been brought in because of his excellent ball mastery, but I don't see a role with him and I don’t understand where I’m going to get the best out of him week in, week out and playing games.”

Despite recognising his talent, it seems Curle is not interesting in trying to harness is and Taylor will be back at Sunderland at the first opportunity.

“I will speak to Sunderland as well and say this is my take on it: We’ve got one of your players, he’s come out on loan to gain experience but he hasn’t gained that experience and he’s not gaining that experience,” Curle said.

“I spoke to Ellis about it and told him there’s no point in you being here if you’re not going to play games. You need to go back to your parent football club and reintegrate there and if an opportunity comes up to go out on loan and play games elsewhere you’ve got to take it.”

