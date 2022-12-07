Skip to main content
Sunderland youngster to end loan early due to manager 'not understanding' him

Sunderland youngster to end loan early due to manager 'not understanding' him

Seems one Sunderland youngster is just too 'technically gifted' for some people.

Sunderland youngster Ellis Taylor will return to Sunderland after an ill-fated spell at Hartlepool despite Keith Curle hailing his technical ability.

Taylor joined Hartlepool in the summer hoping to make a similar impact in League two as Jack Diamond did at Harrogate a couple of years ago.

However, he has barely played for the club, and a large reason for that appears to be that Curle hasn’t the foggiest idea what to do with him.

Curle explained: “It might be me being too honest, Ellis is a technically gifted player but I don’t know which is his best position. Is it on the left? Is it on the right? Is it as a No.10? Is it as a No.8?

“I think he’s got the footballing ability to look comfortable in any training session but then it’s where will I get the best out of him in a game? What is his end product? Is he going to be going past full-backs and putting crosses in? Is he going to be cutting inside and having shots or linking up play? Is he going to be driving from the midfield?

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

“Ellis is a player who you can understand why he’s been brought in because of his excellent ball mastery, but I don't see a role with him and I don’t understand where I’m going to get the best out of him week in, week out and playing games.”

Despite recognising his talent, it seems Curle is not interesting in trying to harness is and Taylor will be back at Sunderland at the first opportunity.

“I will speak to Sunderland as well and say this is my take on it: We’ve got one of your players, he’s come out on loan to gain experience but he hasn’t gained that experience and he’s not gaining that experience,” Curle said.

“I spoke to Ellis about it and told him there’s no point in you being here if you’re not going to play games. You need to go back to your parent football club and reintegrate there and if an opportunity comes up to go out on loan and play games elsewhere you’ve got to take it.”

ALSO READ: Jordan Henderson and five other Sunderland academy products who played for England

Ellis Taylor
Sunderland Nation News

Sunderland youngster to end loan early due to manager 'not understanding' him

By Michael Graham
Jordan Henderson celebrates for England
Sunderland Nation Opinion

Sunderland fans are rightly proud of Jordan Henderson and it's time everyone else was too

By Michael Graham
Ross Stewart
Sunderland Nation News

Alex Pritchard urges patience in Ross Stewart Sunderland return

By Michael Graham
Niall Huggins
Sunderland Nation News

Tony Mowbray says Niall Huggins will 'feature plenty' for Sunderland

By Michael Graham
Sunderland Academy players England
Sunderland Nation Features

Jordan Henderson and five other Sunderland academy products who played for England

By Michael Graham
Patrick Roberts on the ball
Sunderland Nation News

Is Amad Diallo keeping 'the league's most talented footballer' out of the Sunderland team?

By Michael Graham
Danny Batth against Millwall
Sunderland Nation News

Millwall boss credits Sunderland defender for nullifying their set-piece threat

By Michael Graham
Ross Stewart
Sunderland Nation Transfers

Sunderland transfer rumours rated: Is Ross Stewart heading to Greece?

By Michael Graham