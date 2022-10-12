Tony Mowbray admits Sunderland defender has 'pleasantly surprised' him

Tony Mowbray says he has been ‘pleasantly surprised’ with Sunderland defender Luke O’Nien since taking over from Alex Neil earlier this season.

O’Nien has found himself filling in at centre back for the injured Dan Ballard this season and has managed to really establish himself at Championship level.

The former Wycombe man has formed a solid partnership in defence with Danny Batth, and Mowbray believes they compliment each other perfectly.

“Luke O’Nien is someone I’ve been pleasantly surprised with,” Mowbray said. “He brings a real physicality and drive to play in the position where he has been playing for us. He brings the legs, athleticism and desire that helps the job get done."

“For me, if he’s playing at centre-half, then he gives you an athleticism around Danny Batth. Danny’s there as a British-style centre-half, to compete, win headers and be dominant, whereas Luke brings legs, athleticism and a real desire to be in and around whoever he’s playing alongside.

"I think there’s been a nice balance to the defence recently, with Aji (Alese) on the left-hand side with his speed and physicality too.”

O’Nien has been at Sunderland for more than four years now and played for five different permanent managers.

He has also played in just about every position, with him having stints in central midfield, central defence, right back, left back and a second striker position.

Former manager Lee Johnson suggested that versatility was a huge part of why his contract was extended at the start of the 2021/22 season, and it hasn’t taken Mowbray long to learn to appreciate that quality too.

“The main thing with Luke is the competitive edge that he brings,” he said. “He wants to win at everything he does. If we’re doing relay sprints in training, in groups of four or five, then he’s desperate for his team to win. He gets very emotional about it, and he plays the same way.

“I can understand why different managers have played him everywhere because you get total honesty and total commitment from him, whatever position he’s asked to play.”

ALSO READ: Former Premier League keeper compares ex-Sunderland man to Erling Haaland

Make sure you are following Sunderland Nation on Twitter for all the latest news and features by clicking here.