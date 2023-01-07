Tony Mowbray challenges Sunderland fringe players to earn his trust in FA Cup

Tony Mowbray says he wants to win every game for Sunderland, although he has challenged fringe players to earn his trust at Shrewsbury.

Sunderland travel to New Meadow for their first FA Cup third round tie in five years, and it feels like a very long time since the club’s last FA Cup run in general.

That came in 2014, but came to an annoyingly premature halt when Gus Poyet inexplicably fielded a weakened team in the quarterfinal at Hull.

Mowbray says he is committed to winning the game, although he says he will also give an opportunity to peripheral members of his squad.

"I just want to win every game,” Mowbray said.

"My job at this club is to try and create an identity and to try to develop some young players, and make them assets and grow into the club. But my job as a football coach is to win matches, and that never leaves you really.

"We're going to Shrewsbury and we are going to try and win. There is a balance to be had in terms of how strong a team do you need to pick to win.

The FA Cup has become a competition in which many teams decide to field weakened teams, and Sunderland were always likely to make changes for this one regardless.

In this case, though, an injury crisis means Sunderland are already missing many senior players regardless, so changes are inevitable.

Mowbray added: "I think every manager wants to be able to pick his strongest team every game, but then what's the point of having a squad of 22 or 24 players?

“You have to give them an opportunity, you have to give them an opportunity to earn trust, and that's what we've been trying to do over recent weeks.

"We go into this game trying to progress to the next round, because the great thing about cups is that you never know what is round the corner - when your ball comes out of that bag, you could be playing Man City or Liverpool or Chelsea or, dare I say, Newcastle.

“Let's give ourselves a chance to see what's coming."

Read more Sunderland coverage