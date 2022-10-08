Tony Mowbray explains decision to leave out Sunderland youngster

Tony Mowbray says he left out Dan Neil against Blackpool for tactical reasons, although he is still expecting big things from the Sunderland academy product.

Neil was a key player during the first half of last season under Lee Johnson before tiring and falling away from the picture under Alex Neil.

He has started the current campaign brightly again, a red card at Sheffield United aside, but he was dropped from the line-up for the visit of the Seasiders last week.

Mowbray, though, has explained that was simply to try to get more attacking players onto the pitch.

“I had a decision to make” Mowbray said. “I wanted to put another attacking player on the pitch and we gambled playing with five attackers rather than the four we’ve been playing with. We put Amad [Diallo] up top, took that midfielder out and played [Alex] Pritchard and [Elliot] Embleton.

“I sat down and talked to him. He understands, he’s a young player learning his trade. He’s done extraordinarily well.”

Mowbray having big plans for Dan Neil should come as no surprise given he was a player he intended to prise away from Sunderland had he remained at Blackburn Rovers.

“I have to say he was a player that was very much on our radar at Blackburn when you were a League One club,” he said. “We felt we could potentially get League One players out to come and play in the Championship but obviously promotion has catapulted him to become a Championship player.

“I think he is showing that he can handle the division and do well in the league and yet he is still a young player. I’ve got no issues in leaving him out as long as I explain to them.

“I was considering leaving Corry [Evans] out and putting Dan in that pivot position because he can move the balls through the lines quickly and yet I decided on the experience of Corry to play behind Pritchard and Embleton. Let’s see what this weekend brings.”

