Tony Mowbray explains decision to drop Jack Clarke for WBA clash

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray said that the decision to leave out Jack Clarke against West Brom was a tactical one.

Clarke has more assists to his name than any other Sunderland player this season (6) as well as notching four goals himself.

He was missing from the starting lineup for the visit of WBA though, with Elliot Embleton starting in Clarke’s usual left-wing position.

There was some speculation about whether Clarke had been dropped after a relatively poor run of form, but that was apparently not the case.

Asked why he had left Clarke on the bench, Mowbray explained: “Jack has been really good for us one on one in wide areas, taking people on and using his pace down the outside, and yet (Elliot) Embleton did really well.

“We tried to play to narrow their back four off today and push our full-backs high, and we had relative success in the first half. But they found a way and their quality found a way to push us back.”

Clarke was introduced for Embleton just before the hour, although he failed to really impress. Mowbray, though, says the switch was an attempt to get Sunderland higher up the pitch.

“You could feel they were pushing us back a little bit and you need to throw punches when teams are doing that, you can’t just sit in.”

