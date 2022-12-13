Skip to main content
Tony Mowbray explains decision to drop Jack Clarke for WBA clash

Tony Mowbray explains decision to drop Jack Clarke for WBA clash

Why was top assist-maker Jack Clarke left out of the Sunderland side against WBA?

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray said that the decision to leave out Jack Clarke against West Brom was a tactical one.

Clarke has more assists to his name than any other Sunderland player this season (6) as well as notching four goals himself.

He was missing from the starting lineup for the visit of WBA though, with Elliot Embleton starting in Clarke’s usual left-wing position.

There was some speculation about whether Clarke had been dropped after a relatively poor run of form, but that was apparently not the case.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Asked why he had left Clarke on the bench, Mowbray explained: “Jack has been really good for us one on one in wide areas, taking people on and using his pace down the outside, and yet (Elliot) Embleton did really well.

“We tried to play to narrow their back four off today and push our full-backs high, and we had relative success in the first half. But they found a way and their quality found a way to push us back.”

Clarke was introduced for Embleton just before the hour, although he failed to really impress. Mowbray, though, says the switch was an attempt to get Sunderland higher up the pitch.

“You could feel they were pushing us back a little bit and you need to throw punches when teams are doing that, you can’t just sit in.”

Read More Sunderland Coverage

Jack Clarke in action for Sunderland at Swansea
Sunderland Nation News

Tony Mowbray explains decision to drop Jack Clarke for WBA clash

By Michael Graham
Tony Mowbray head in hand
Sunderland Nation News

Sunderland trying to 'protect' a lead responsible for West Brom defeat - Tony Mowbray

By Michael Graham
Ross Stewart in action for Sunderland at Stoke
Sunderland Nation News

Ross Stewart left out as a 'precaution' says Sunderland boss

By Michael Graham
Tony Mowbray during Sunderland v West Brom
Sunderland Nation Opinion

Tony Mowbray beginning to baffle too often with odd decisions

By Michael Graham
Sunderland battling West Brom
Sunderland Nation Match Coverage

Sunderland 1-2 West Brom: Player Ratings as Black Cats slip up at an icy Stadium of Light

By Rob Cairns
Ross Stewart
Sunderland Nation News

Tony Mowbray explains Ross Stewart omission from Sunderland squad to face West Brom

By Michael Graham
Danny Batth chasing down a ball
Sunderland Nation News

Danny Batth says Sunderland have a 'great set-up' but issues challenge to teammates

By Michael Graham
Juan Sartori
Sunderland Nation News

Sunderland not prioritising South American scouting - Kristjaan Speakman

By Michael Graham