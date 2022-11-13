Skip to main content
Tony Mowbray explains why Sunderland are 'in a good place'

Sunderland boss a happy man going into the World Cup break.

Sunderland are in ‘a good place’ now, according to Tony Mowbray, who is looking forward to having a plethora of tactical options after the World Cup.

The Black Cats go into a three-week break for Qatar 2022 in 15th place in the Championship table, four points from both the play-offs and the relegation zone.

However, that has been achieved despite having to manage an injury crisis that has included 13 games without top scorer Ross Stewart, and nine without any striker at all.

Sunderland were also without four defenders for their win at Birmingham on Friday, underlining that the squad has not just been stretched at one end of the pitch.

However, when the season resumes after the World Cup break, things should look very different.

"It's good for me that we have some options, and we'll have options at centre-half when [Dan] Ballard and Aji [Alese] and [Luke] O'Nien are available, and we'll have options up front when Ross Stewart is fit and Ellis [Simms] gets super-fit.

"All of a sudden the competition for the places behind them, the likes of [Elliot] Embleton, [Alex] Pritchard, [Patrick] Roberts and [Jack] Clarke, becomes competitive.

"The team is then in a good place and we have to pick the right team for every game, whether it is defending against a pretty direct team or whether it's a football match against a team that wants to play with the ball. We have to try and pick the right players for each game."

Tony Mowbray explains why Sunderland are 'in a good place'

