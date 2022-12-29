Tony Mowbray explains why Sunderland struggle to play well for 90 minutes

The quality of opposition is the reason why Sunderland often struggle to put together a full 90 minutes performance, says Tony Mowbray.

To often this season Sunderland have looked very good for one 45 minutes and then struggle for the other.

One prime example would be Burnley, when Sunderland went in at half-time 2-0 up and ended up losing 4-2.

While that could indeed be forgiven due to Burnley's quality, it is far from an isolated incident, but Mowbray believes resilience, not necessarily consistency, is the answer.

“I think we just have to be competitive in every game because our support base and everyone at the club demands that," Mowbray said.

“You still lose games when you are competitive and there have been a few occasions where we probably haven’t quite got what we deserved in some games.

“Let’s just keep working hard for 90 minutes and as I’ve stressed a few times let’s find the consistency levels where we can put together just more than 45 minutes.

“We have had a few times this year where we’ve been good first half and not so good the other half.

“It’s very difficult to play well for 90 minutes, the other team usually has a spell where they put the ball in the box and create chances.

“The key is to be resilient and see those moments out and when our chances come try and take them.”

Read More Sunderland Coverage