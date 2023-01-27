Tony Mowbray has backed Sunderland 'standard-setter' Corry Evans to come back better

Tony Mowbray has backed Sunderland ‘standard setter’ Corry Evans to come back stronger after injury, and continue to be an influence in the meantime.

Evans will miss the rest of the season after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury in the 2-0 win over Middlesbrough last week.

It comes as a huge blow to Sunderland, and they are now evaluating their options in how to replace the midfielder.

Mowbray, though, says Evans’ contribution to Sunderland should never be underestimated and he already can’t wait to have him back.

“First and foremost, it is a blow for Corry,” Mowbray said. “He’s been amazing at this club since he came.

“I had Corry at Blackburn Rovers for four years. It’s coincided that when he came here, the fortunes of the club turned [after] trying for three or four years to get out of League One.

“Corry is just a really professional footballer understands his job, does his work everyday, sets the standards in the dressing room.

“He will maintain that, he is still going to be around the place even though he will be in the treatment room for a while.

“He’ll continue to set the standard for the younger players at this football club. I’ve got no fears. He will be back stronger and helping us in the future.”

