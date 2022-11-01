Tony Mowbray on Amad Diallo and Patrick Roberts: 'I have to get them in the same team'

Tony Mowbray believes Patrick Roberts and Amad Diallo can play in the same Sunderland team, although he is yet to figure out ‘the conundrum’ of how to make it happen.

Both players like to play off the right while cutting in on their left foot, meaning they are essentially vying for the same position in the side.

They briefly played together at Luton last week with Amad moving more centrally, although that would likely mean no room for Alex Pritchard.

It is certainly a nice puzzle to have, and Mowbray believes he will be able to solve it – eventually.

"We managed to get them in the same team the other day for a while, didn't we? It depends on your formation and how you want to play, really,” Mowbray said.

"I have to find a way to get them both in the team because they can both damage the opposition. Both bring different qualities.

"Amad is pretty dynamic and explosive and fast, while Patrick is so jinky and clever. Down one side of the pitch, the two of them, with the right kind of defender behind them would be pretty formidable.

"I wouldn't want to be a left-back or a left centre-half in the team playing against them! We'll try and work out that conundrum."

