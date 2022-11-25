Tony Mowbray gives Ross Stewart injury update after Sunderland win Saudi 'friendly'

Tony Mowbray says Sunderland striker Ross Stewart is ‘not far away’ from returning from injury despite him not featuring in the fiery friendly against Al-Shabab.

Sunderland beat the Saudi side 1-0 in Dubai courtesy of an Amad Diallo goal, although the game was probably more noteworthy for a large brawl on the pitch with around a quarter of an hour remaining.

Aji Alese and Lynden Gooch, although the latter was sent off, made their returns from injury as the Black Cats’ injury crisis started to ease, and Tony Mowbray was happy with the way they stepped back into the side.

"Considering the intensity of the game, it was really good for them to come back and do that," Mowbray told the club’s official website. "It can be difficult to integrate back in but they did that seamlessly.

There was no sign of top scorer Ross Stewart or defender Dan Ballard, though, with both not deemed ready. However, Mowbray confirmed he is still expecting them back in the squad very soon.

“Dan Ballard and Ross Stewart are obviously longer-term injuries, they aren't far away,” he said. “They're on the grass, they're training with their boots on, they're just not in with the team all of the time at the moment.

"They won't be too far away and that's good, I said weeks ago it will be exciting if and when we can get everyone fit.

“We're going to have different options against the different style of teams that we're going to play. We'll be able to ask them different questions in games."

