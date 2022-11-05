Skip to main content
Tony Mowbray says Sunderland should have no excuses for inconsistency

Tony Mowbray says Sunderland should have no excuses for inconsistency

Sunderland have struggled with inconsistency this season, and that appears to be irking the manager a little.

Tony Mowbray has challenged his Sunderland team to find consistency to climb the table, and he sees no reason why they shouldn't be able to do it.

Sunderland have looked exceptional at times this season, and have already produced two goal of the season contenders at Reading and Huddersfield, with both goals showcasing brilliant incisive passing football.

However, despite the midweek win at Huddersfield, Mowbray was very critical of the performance of his players, describing it as the worst he has seen since he took over at the club in September.

His view on that appears to have softened a little in the subsequent days, although he has challenged his players to make it the start of a winning run – and he won’t be accepting the youthfulness of his squad as an excuse for it not happening.

"Any win is good in this league," Mowbray told the press ahead of Cardiff’s visit to the Stadium of Light. "We've talked to them and said that we have to find consistency, which sometimes is difficult.

"We are not an ultra-young team. Last year I used to say a lot to the press at Blackburn, because statistically we were the second youngest team in that league and the youngest team - Barnsley - got relegated.

"It is difficult to find consistency with young players, yet I feel here that we have got more than enough to win football matches. It's just whether we can find the consistency to win back-to-back-to-back games.

"At Blackburn last year we won eight on the bounce at one stage, and it can catapult you from nowhere - we went all the way up to second place.

“So we need consistency, and that's why this weekend is an important game for us because on the back of winning away from home you have to try and follow it up with a victory at home."

