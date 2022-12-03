Skip to main content
Tony Mowbray says Sunderland got a telling off at half-time in Millwall win

'If we're honest, Gary Rowett won't be able to fathom how Millwall didn't score in the first half...'

Tony Mowbray admitted that he had some stern words for Sunderland at half-time in their 3-0 win over Millwall.

Second-half goals from Amad Diallo, Alex Pritchard and Ellis Simms gave some real gloss to the result, but that looked far from likely in the first half.

Sunderland came out the traps sluggishly and were in danger of being bullied by the Lions initially. They were lucky to get in at half time on level terms, and Mowbray says he was very unhappy with what he had seen.

"I have to say that I never felt too comfortable,” Mowbray said.

"I wasn't too happy at half-time. I was honest in saying that I felt they'd come second best in a fight. We never got any fluency in our game and they won too many second balls.

"They reacted really well and it shows the fine margins in football, I know we've got the quality to hurt teams but too often in the first half they came out of the challenges [with the ball]. 

"That fine percentage switch turned the game, and the individuality we've got won the game for us.

"If we're honest Gary won't be able to fathom how they didn't score in the first half. It was an important win for us, we have to be relatively happy with where we're at [in the table] I think.

"We're not happy with the first half but we're happy with the result.”

The result leaves Sunderland in 10th position in the Championship table - just one point away from the play-off positions.

