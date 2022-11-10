Tony Mowbray: 'I'm a big advocate of selling assets and reinvesting back into the team'

Tony Mowbray says Sunderland fans will get another ‘hero’ after Ross Stewart leaves, no matter when that might be.

Stewart’s future remains up in the air right now, with Sunderland saying there are talks to extend his contract but there currently being no signs of that happening.

If a new deal can’t be agreed, Sunderland will have a decision to make on Stewart soon as his current deal will expire at the end of 2024 season.

Mowbray, though, says Sunderland supporters need to be open to the idea of selling players, adding that he is an ‘advocate’ of the model.

“You sell a hero and buy a new one and the fans love him,” Mowbray said.

“I went to the fans open day and people were talking to me about Maja and I was thinking, hang on a minute, Maja. What about Ross Stewart?

“If you sell one hero it doesn’t matter because there is another one around the corner and that is what football is. But I understand the concept of it.

“That is why recruitment is massive in any football club.”

The topic about the merits of becoming a ‘selling club’ has been discussed heavily since the Red and White Army meeting with club officials this week.

Mowbray, though, believes it is just the realities for just about all clubs.

“I think it’s every club’s model isn’t it,” Mowbray said. “I was a big advocate at my previous club of selling assets and reinvesting back into the team to make the team better. No team stays together these days for five, six, seven years.

“I think as you come down the pyramid it’s a similar thing. You should never be afraid to sell footballers because there is always another hero around the corner.