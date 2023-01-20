Skip to main content
Tony Mowbray: 'Sunderland will announce some young, exciting signings soon'

Sunderland boss issues transfer update as January window approaches deadline day.

Tony Mowbray says he is hopeful Sunderland will ‘announce some young, exciting signings’ soon, although it might take a while to get them done – and even longer for them to start producing.

Sunderland are yet to make a transfer breakthrough this month despite being linked with a number of players.

However, the transfer policy is clear in that the club are only really looking for younger players to develop rather than ready-made established players who can fire Sunderland to an immediate promotion push.

“I know Kristjaan [Speakman] is working extraordinarily hard,” Mowbray said ahead of the game against Middlesbrough.

“It’s frustrating the transfer window and at certain levels of football if you haven’t got multi-millions of pounds to force deals over the line.

“We are trying to do the right deals for the football club with players who have growth in them and will become better, and they are not easy to do.

“They are not easy deals to do and that’s why every deal doesn’t get done on the first day of the transfer window and we might be doing deals right on the last day of the transfer window.

“I know there is a lot of hard work and a lot of talking going on behind the scenes to incrementally improve the squad.

“We hopefully over the next few weeks will announce some young, exciting signings that just keep the club growing.

“We aren’t sitting here, sign this one and this one and we should get in the top six and have a chance of promotion. We are trying to grow the club incrementally so we get stronger and stronger.

“If I’m sitting here in 18 months time we should be thinking about a club that can compete right at the top end of the table.” 

Tony Mowbray press conference
