Tony Mowbray urges Sunderland to attack over the festive period

Nothing to fear in Sunderland's upcoming fixtures, says Mowbray.

Tony Mowbray has told his Sunderland players to play ‘positive’ football over the festive period, which he sees as a big opportunity.

Sunderland lost to West Brom last time out, which was especially disappointing given the Black Cats surrendered a lead before losing to a late goal. It was a similar story when they lost 4-2 at home to Burnley in October.

Sunderland have been very good at bouncing back from defeats this season, though, and Mowbray sees the upcoming fixtures as ones to attack.

“We can win two or three on the bounce somewhere down the line,” Mowbray said. “There are a lot of games coming up over this festive period and who’s to say we can’t win.

“We’ve had some good results on the road recently so without knowing the fixture list exactly, Hull City, then Blackburn, who have suffered some heavy defeats recently, Blackpool, Wigan.

“They are not West Brom or Burnley, they are teams that we should be believing, as we believe we can in every game, they are games that we should attack.

“Recently we have beaten Huddersfield away and beaten Birmingham away, so there is no reason we can’t go to these places and be really positive and get results.

“We deal with the disappointment and move on.”

