COMMENT: Sunderland striker gamble failed but the excitement should remain

Even if you are the most fervent defender of the current Sunderland transfer policy, which I think I actually might be, it’s difficult not to watch two goalless home draws in a matter of days and not lament the lack of a striker.

The matches against Preston and Blackpool have not seen bad Sunderland performances by any means. In fact, much of the football has been exciting, fast-paced and fully-blooded. It has just been the results that have been lacking.

It is, of course, easy to point out that there are no guarantees that Sunderland would have won either or both matches had they had a striker available. Football doesn’t offer any guarantees. However, it is hard to fathom that Ross Stewart or Ellis Simms wouldn’t have made a difference at some point during games that have seen such spells of dominance from the Black Cats.

While everyone is equally frustrated by the situation, there appears to be two distinct school of thoughts among fans about the striker situation: those who are lamenting bad fortune and those who are lamenting bad planning. Both arguments have merit. In fact, the real answer is almost certainly a perfect storm of both coming together at exactly the wrong time.

It is, in all fairness, difficult not to see a lot of bad fortune in this. After all, two strikers getting injured within two weeks of the transfer window closing is pretty rotten luck. The fact one of them was injured in a warm-up is even more unlucky.

It’s also perfectly fair to point out that there is probably not a club in the entire division who would have a squad capable of absorbing simultaneous injuries to their two top centre forwards without feeling some serious disruption. Of course, a next level problem arises when you only actually have two strikers, which is the position that Sunderland voluntarily left themselves in.

That situation is not without precedent either, it must be said. Last season the decision on deadline day to allow Tom Flanagan to leave for Shrewsbury left the Sunderland squad lacking in central defenders. One serious injury to Bailey Wright or Danny Batth could easily have derailed the ultimately successful promotion push. Those injuries never arrived, so no harm was done, but that shouldn’t detract from the fact that Kristjaan Speakman and the rest of the recruitment team is prepared – perhaps too prepared – to take a risk.

However, everyone is a successful gambler with hindsight, right?

When things go wrong, there is always an instinct to look for someone to blame. The truth is, though, we don’t know which strikers were available and which ones were willing to come and play, at least, second fiddle to Ross Stewart. We know that Nathan Broadhead wasn’t, and if the club can’t persuade a player with an existing affinity with it to come, we can probably assume it would be doubly difficult with someone else.

Signing another striker would be very easy, I guess. Signing one we’d actually want and who would add something to the squad beyond emergency cover was probably a completely different story.

Nevertheless, all the hindsight in the world isn’t going to solve this for Sunderland. Moaning about it isn’t going to change it either.

Tony Mowbray has strongly hinted that Ross Stewart won’t be back until Sunderland play Millwall on December 3, which would be after the World Cup break.

"I think he'll be on the grass before then [World Cup break] but it's just about how quickly he gets up to speed and how he feels in himself," Mowbray said.

"What we wouldn't do is rush him back, thinking 'oh we need him for this game' and it's one game before that international break, for example.

"In that scenario you might as well give him the extra three weeks to be on the training pitch and to get fully up to speed, then you can unleash him against Millwall.”

That means Sunderland will have to do without him for another eight matches. The Ellis Simms situation is more positive, with Mowbray predicting two to three weeks until he is back. Mind, that means he will still likely miss the next three games at least.

Until then, we have no choice but to simply get on with it. Any free agent signed now would likely need several weeks to get fit enough to play anyway, and if there was a youngster lurking within the club ready to step up we would have surely seen him by now.

It doesn’t have to doom and gloom, though. Since Ellis Simms joined Ross Stewart on the treatment table, Sunderland are unbeaten in four matches. They have also kept three clean sheets in those, so Tony Mowbray is finding a way to keep his side competitive. There is a lot to feel positive about.

In fact, one of the main positives is that, for the first time possibly in my time supporting Sunderland, patience is a luxury that we can afford. There is no imminent catastrophic danger to fear and no desperate League One purgatory to escape. There is only a very talented young squad who are getting better all the time, and we can simply enjoy the ride – even without a couple of strikers for a few weeks.

