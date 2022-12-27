It's the hope we can embrace - Why Sunderland play-off push is a ride fans can enjoy

It’s easy to get carried away when you’re a Sunderland fan, isn’t it? In fact, it has become a way of life. It’s the hope you can’t stand, right?

I think fans of all clubs, to an extent at least, experience a rollercoaster of emotions following their side. It’s one of the beauties of football. Sunderland, though, do it to extremes and always have. Whether it’s promotion pushes, relegation fights, managers coming and going, ownership frustrations, or some combination of all of them, there is always something happening at Sunderland.

Just this season, for example, we came back into the Championship fearing a relegation scrap as a newly promoted team, lost a manager, hired a manager, had a summer change in ownership (with Madrox finally diluting any remaining power they had) and are now flirting with a promotion push.

And yet, because it’s Sunderland, there isn’t a supporter on the planet who would be surprised to see the campaign still descend into a fight against relegation!

I don’t think that’s going to happen, though. If anything, I think we can look upwards towards the play-offs. They are, after all, just one point away. More to the point, Sunderland have the quality to do it. If Ross Stewart hadn’t inured himself in the warm-up at Middlesbrough in September and missed 15 games, there is every chance Sunderland would already be firmly established in the play-offs picture.

In his two games since returning, for example, Stewart has scored a goal that turned a defeat into a draw and another that helped turn a potential defeat into a win. It’s not really conceivable that he wouldn’t have had some kind of a positive impact during those three months when he was missing from the line-up.

You could probably say the same about Dan Ballard, who has looked incredibly impressive since his return too. Again, it’s hard to imagine a central defender of that quality wouldn’t have turned at least a couple of defeats into draws along the way.

I suppose it’s hard to read too much into the win over Blackburn on Boxing Day because, after all, the Championship is perhaps the ultimate ‘anyone can beat anyone’ league. That said, Blackburn are third in the table and Sunderland were better than them.

You also look at the other teams currently in the play-offs spots and Sunderland did not look out of place against any of them this season. Norwich beat the Black Cats at the Stadium of Light but were probably fortunate to do so. Millwall were ultimately well beaten by Sunderland, although perhaps things would have been different had the Lions not been so wasteful in the first half that day. The game against Watford, meanwhile, was a very tightly contested draw at Vicarage Road.

Of course, there are about another seven or eight Championship clubs thinking the exact same about themselves, so it’s hard to have a lot of expectation.

That is fine, though. There doesn’t need to ne expectation. In fact, we have just had four years of pure expectation every week in League One and it was stiflingly oppressive. A club the size of Sunderland can never escape expectation for long, so perhaps it’s important we enjoy the break from it while we can?

The longer Sunderland are in the Championship, the more the expectation of a Premier League return will build. That is just inevitable. Sunderland have no right to be play in the top division, but the Championship is still well below the club’s ceiling. Everyone knows that, not just Sunderland fans. The current squad is very capable of getting into the Championship play-offs this season too – and everyone knows that as well.

Perhaps, though, just this once, in the rare absence of expectation, we can actually enjoy that very same hope that all Sunderland fans eventually come to fear?

