There remains only one way to stop Sunderland fans worrying about Ross Stewart future...

How are you feeling about the Ross Stewart contract situation? For most the answer to that, I suspect, would be ‘worried.’

Stewart is Sunderland’s best player and he has just 18 months left on his contract. Every week we are getting new transfer rumours about another club wanting him. Blackburn, Middlesbrough, Swansea, Rangers, Olympiakos… next week it’ll be someone else no doubt.

In the latest update from the club, Kristjaan Speakman directly says fans need not be concerned, but is that really going to make much difference to the mindset of the supporters?

“The Club wants to retain the player and the player wants to stay,” Speakman said. “Ross needs to make the best decision for his livelihood. It doesn’t mean he doesn’t want to stay and this is the basis of a typical negotiation which can sometimes take up to 18 months at a time.

“This isn’t an unusual situation that anyone should be getting worried about.”

The first point to make is that Speakman’s wider point is completely valid. The truth is, uncomfortable or not for us to stomach, is that football has changed. There was a time when clubs could get themselves a benefactor and ‘have a go,’ if you like. Jack Walker won Blackburn a Premier League title doing it. Sir John Hall nearly did the same for Newcastle.

That can’t be done now. Sure, you might get an occasional Leicester, but it’s not going to happen often enough to be able to actually plan towards it. Now, there are massive super clubs who are already established and far too powerful to let it slip, and clubs owned by people – or states – using them to sportswash.

The rest are selling clubs and have two choices: be successful selling clubs or unsuccessful ones. That’s it.

So Speakman is right to say fans need to accept, however begrudgingly, that players are going to be sold and it shouldn’t necessarily be seen as reflective on the club’s ambition.

The problem that I, and I suspect many Sunderland fans, have with the current Ross Stewart situation is that it feels like it is neither one nor the other. He has, essentially, got 18 months left on his current deal, but that is not long enough for Sunderland to be in control of the situation – and if they are not then it’s hard to hold him as an example of the ‘player trading model’ Speakman promotes.

Tony Mowbray himself hinted at why that is this week when discussing Sunderland’s own plans: "We're trying to make sure that we see, not just the next window, but the next few windows.”

That’s great, but the problem is that other clubs will be doing the exact same, and Stewart will be part of the plans of plenty of them. Sunderland might get through January without losing Stewart, but from the second the calendar ticks into February his value is only getting lower and the power is shifting from the selling club (Sunderland) to the suitors.

Stewart would be in the last year of his contract and just six months away from being able to sign a deal with any club abroad, and a further six months away from any English club getting one hell of a free transfer.

No club that is looking two windows ahead are then going to break the bank for Stewart, so either way it’s not delivering on the ‘develop and reinvest’ transfer model, and that would be difficult for supporters to stomach.

After all, the impression that I get is that supporters will absolutely buy into the ‘player trading model’ the club are pursuing – but only as long as it’s working. That means buying low, developing, selling high, and buying an even better prospect with the money. Stewart will be the first real test of it, and if any part of it fails first time out it is difficult to then ask supporters to trust it.

I think it’s important to stress that the transparency the club offer now through the Red and White Army meetings is a brilliant thing. It’s something that, I think, we all appreciate. Personally, I completely trust that Speakman is being honest too from his perspective.

The truth is, though, that the only way the club can stop Sunderland fans from worrying about Ross Stewart’s contract is to sign him to a new long term one. We know and accept he is going to leave, almost certainly to bigger and better things, as long as Sunderland have control over when and how he leaves.

