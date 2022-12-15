The madness of midtable and how utterly unprepared Sunderland fans are for it

So, half way through the season and Sunderland are neither involved in a promotion push or embroiled in a relegation battle. Bizarre.

Perhaps the most bizarre thing about it, though, is how strangely stressful and confusing it’s been.

Sunderland have been excellent one week and awful the next. Sometimes, Sunderland have been excellent in one half and awful in the next. We are going into every single game both simultaneously fancying ourselves to win it yet not remotely surprised if we lose it, and the ones we are expecting to win are often the ones we lose, while the ones we think we can lose turn out to be canny wins.

It’s maddening. Am I supposed to be angry? Excited? Enthused? Concerned? Deeply panicked? Generally I run through them all on a cycle, often during the same match. Sometimes twice.

But then, I have been a Sunderland fan for 35 years now – as in I can remember attending games in 35 successive seasons – and the inescapable reality is that while it has prepared me for many things, it has left me completely unprepared for what is happening right now.

For example, I am very prepared for relegation battles. In fact, I can effortlessly reel off Rain Man level mathematics from the top of my head every February when it comes to relegation permutations. Sunderland being embarrassingly rubbish? Pah! I can swat that away and brush it off without so much as a sleepless night.

Promotion pushes are fine too. Been there, seen that. I even completed the set at Wembley this year. Any time Sunderland want to try for that promotion thing again, I am ready. Bring it on. My training is complete. I eat that stress for breakfast.

I’m even pretty good at bouncing from one to the other without any warning or actual reason. That’s nothing, barely even worth mentioning.

But this? I tell you what, you take a look at the teachings of Sunderland football club during my lifetime and tell me where this kind of season was adequately covered?

Season Final league position Context 1987/88 1st Promoted 1988./89 11th 1989/90 6th Promoted 1990/91 19th Relegated 1991/92 18th Relegation Battle 1992/93 21st Relegation Battle 1993/94 12th 1994/95 20th Relegation Battle 1995/96 1st Promoted 1996/97 18th Relegated 1997/98 3rd Promotion Push 1998/99 1st Promoted 1999/00 7th European Push 2000/01 7th European Push 2001/02 17th Relegation Battle 2002/03 20th Relegated 2003/04 3rd Promotion Push 2004/05 1st Promoted 2005/06 20th Relegated 2006/07 1st Promoted 2007/08 15th Relegation Battle 2008/09 16th Relegation Battle 2009/10 13th 2010/11 10th 2011/12 13th 2012/13 17th Relegation Battle 2013/14 14th Relegation Battle 2014/15 16th Relegation Battle 2015/16 17th Relegation Battle 2016/17 20th Relegated 2017/18 20th Relegated 2018/19 5th Promotion Push 2019/20 8th Promotion Push 2020/21 4th Promotion Push 2021/22 5th Promoted

In my 35 years obsessively following this ridiculous club I count about five seasons – maximum – of midtable obscurity, and one of those is being very kind to Steve Bruce. No wonder I am all over the place and confused this season. What chance have I got?

I mean, looking back, I can’t have been the only one who felt an almost reassuringly sadistic serenity when Alex Neil walked out back in August? Manager drama… no problem to us at all. There was a calming familiarity about it.

But all this that’s going on now… mid-table football, steady progress, building slowly, succession plans and sustainability… I don’t mind admitting it has me feeling torturously lost sometimes.

There is obviously no criticism or blame attached to Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, Kristjaan Speakman or Tony Mowbray for that. They’re doing very well I think and genuinely changing the ethos at Sunderland from reactively winging it to pragmatically proactive.

I like it. Honestly, I do. I just have no idea how to cope with it. I’ve been beaten and abused by this club too hard and for too long to feel like I deserve anything else.

Ultimately, Sunderland haven’t been crazy at all this season. They’ve just been midtable. A dozen or so teams do it every year in every division. It’s very common and not at all weird. I’m just so conditioned to expect drama that it’s taken me a while to recognise it.

