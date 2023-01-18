The stigma Sunderland can do without: Why fans should rethink booing taking the knee

For me, and most who would read this I dare say, my pride at being a Sunderland fan is central to my very identity.

I love Sunderland as a city and a people, and the football club, for me, has always encapsulated the very best of it. I’ve felt that way since the very first time I walked into Roker Park as a seven-year-old boy who was, at that time, living 300 miles away from home in Wiltshire.

These days, after all we have endured as a club together, I feel more proud than ever before, although in recent times there has been one thing about the club in which I have struggled to find pride: the booing of players taking the knee before games.

Alex Miller of the Sheffield Star has raised a parallel issue on social media following Sheffield Wednesday fans booing Wycombe players as they took the knee last week.

“It would be a dereliction of duty to pretend it didn’t happen,” Miller wrote on Twitter. “There was once again boos from a small but audible minority of travelling Sheffield Wednesday supporters when Wycombe ‘took the knee’ [when] Wycombe were making their anti-racism gesture.

“The reasons footballers are taking the knee have been explained over and over and I have it on good authority the booing is making some of your players feel uncomfortable.”

Miller also went on to quote Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore’s previous comments on the issue.

“I am not saying for all fans to agree with it or sit and applaud it, but what we don’t want as a club is to have boos showing disapproval of it,” Moore said a few weeks ago. “What that does is it paints a picture against Sheffield Wednesday.

“That’s not us. We’re a wonderful, historic club and a community club that is recognised for its wonderful fan base and its tremendous support.”

This argument can be a toxic one to place yourself in the middle of, so I admire Alex Miller for doing just that. However, it’s also important to acknowledge it is not only Sheffield Wednesday who struggle with it. Sunderland do too, and a lot more clubs as well, and the England national team for that matter.

I can’t really comment on other clubs, but I can say that – as a Sunderland supporter – I feel genuinely uncomfortable when fans boo the opposition before games as they take the knee. That’s just an honest admission.

I am, of course, aware that ‘taking the knee’ means different things to different people. There are varying theories and beliefs about it, and that’s fair enough. We live in politically divisive times, by design, and I am not here to tell anyone what to think.

All I am going to do is tell you what I think, and ask it is given the same respect as those who choose to boo ask their opinion on the matter is afforded.

I can honestly say that I have never been the victim of discrimination. Not real discrimination, at least. I was a Sunderland fan brought up in Newcastle and was relentlessly mocked and occasionally excluded from things (and once physically beaten) because of it, but I’m not counting that.

Real, genuine discrimination is something of which I have no experience and therefore no insight or perspective. What right, therefore, do I have to judge those who have? What right have I to tell those people they are wrong for taking a stand against it?

And, whilst we may disagree on what the true meaning of the gesture is, there is absolutely zero doubt about why the players do it. It’s solidarity against racial discrimination of all kinds. That’s it. No debate needed, no arguments required. That’s why they are doing it. That’s what it means to them, and so that is what is being stood against if you boo it.

If anyone holds different views, then fair enough, but one thing for absolute sure is that you are not going to get your nuanced opinion on a complex argument over within a boo. Whatever your intent is going to be, it will be taken at face value – which is dissent against racial equality. Unless that is your intention, you are doing your own opinion a serious disservice by booing.

Nobody on the pitch or in the viewing audience is hearing that boo and thinking to themselves ‘ah yes, what a beautifully expressed stand against the dangers of identity politics’ or ‘finally, a stand against the ever-increasing encroachment of politics into sport,’ or whatever other argument you feel your boo captures.

Alex Miller is one of the most well-informed sports journalists around when it comes to covering his club. If he says Sheffield Wednesday players are uncomfortable with the boos, then they are. And, if they are, it’s certain that Sunderland players will feel the same when they hear the same from their own supporters. You know, the Sunderland players we are there to support and in whom we entrust so much.

This isn’t about trying to suppress anyone’s opinion either. Quite the opposite, in fact. Sunderland used to take the knee themselves and the decision was taken to stop doing it. That was your opinion being heard and respected and your club deciding to represent your views – whether they themselves agreed with it or not.

Surely, as a club, we can afford the same respect to those who choose to continue to take the knee? No one is asking anyone to agree with it. No one is asking anyone to cheer it. Just don’t boo it.

Because, ultimately, fans who do boo other clubs taking the knee have to ask themselves what they are achieving. They are not going to win an argument with a boo or change minds. It’s just not possible. And yet, the risk of leaving Sunderland players and the wider footballing world with a damaging lasting impression of our club is very real.

We can continue to have the debate. Let’s talk about it. Tell people why you are booing. Explain and express your views. It’s a good thing, a great thing in fact.

However, all a boo is ever going to do is risk attaching a racism stigma to our football club and city that won’t easily be shifted, and I don’t for one second believe anyone wants that.

