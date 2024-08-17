Regis Le Bris appears to rule out Jobe Bellingham as centre forward option
Regis Le Bris has appeared to rule out the possibility of Jobe Bellingham being used as a striker for Sunderland, at least for now.
The 18-year-old was often used as a centre forward during his debut season at the club, with most of his seven goals coming from that position.
However, he has only been used in midfield under Le Bris so far both in preseason and in the opening day win over Cardiff.
Le Bris likes his teams to play a 4-3-3 in possession but defend in a 4-4-2, making Jobe an ideal player to push up alongside the centre forward when Sunderland don’t have the ball.
And, despite Sunderland’s failure to land a senior striker again this summer, Le Bris is adamant that Jobe is not the answer.
"For me, at the moment, Jobe is a midfielder who can play as a second striker but a midfielder in possession.
"I think this is his best position and I think the team will be better all round with Jobe in that position.”
Jobe committed his future to Sunderland this week, signing a new contract that runs until 2028.
He will be looking to push on again this season, and getting come consistency in what position he plays will likely be hugely beneficial to his development.
That certainly seemed to be the belief Le Bris had when he discussed Jobe Bellingham this summer, at least.
"I think it's a good idea to start, and then we'll see," Le Bris said last month.
"He has the great potential to press because he is physical and strong and energetic. That part of the game he can be very strong.
"Then from this position as a number eight on the left he can create a relationship with Jack [Clarke], for example, or Dennis [Cirkin].
"Of course, they need experience together to improve that triangle but I think that it could be a good position for him."