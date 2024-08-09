Regis Le Bris gives Sunderland injury update ahead of season opener
Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris says new signing Ian Poveda will be available for selection soon, but he will not take any risk with the winger’s fitness.
Poveda joined the Black Cats this summer on a free transfer from Leeds United, although he did not feature in any of the preseason friendlies.
That is partly due to him missing the fitness work at the start of the summer, although an injury-hit, while albeit impressive, loan spell at Sheffield Wednesday last season has cast doubts on his general durability.
Le Bris, therefore, insists he will not rush the Colombian, although he expects him to be available very soon.
“We need to build a strong foundation for him because he started late with the team, with three or maybe four weeks later.” Le Bris said.
”So we are waiting for him but in good condition. I think that in 10 days or a maximum of two weeks, he will be available for the world.”
Poveda as not been Sunderland’s only injury concern this summer. Pierre Ekwah has not featured at all since picking up an injury during the training camp in Spain, and Dan Ballard only played 45 minutes against South Shields before undergoing minor knee surgery.
Le Bris, though, says neither are any kind of a long-term concern.
“Pierre is now available,” he said. “Not really to compete, but he can train. Dan needs two weeks to be available. So they will be available soon.”